Bold Choices Needed to Address Migration and Aging on BES islands

The islands of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba face significant economic and social pressures due to rapid population growth from migration and an aging population. To address these challenges, the Dutch government and local authorities must make decisive policy choices, focusing on overdue infrastructure maintenance, a reliable energy and fuel supply, and preventing workforce shortages in essential sectors like healthcare and education. Migration offers opportunities but also increases the need for coordinated policies on healthcare, education, and housing.

In response to the State Commission on Demographic Developments Caribbean Netherlands 2050 report, the Dutch cabinet agrees that long-term, future-proof planning is essential. Structural funding is needed for investments in housing, roads, and accessibility—particularly as Bonaire’s population has nearly doubled in 15 years, straining infrastructure and increasing energy demand.

Maintaining public services will require investments in senior housing, prevention, public transport, and targeted migration policies that support economic development. Because the islands are small, regional cooperation and aligning education with labor market needs are crucial.

The cabinet is already working to strengthen prosperity and improve basic services through governance agreements, Regio Deals, and increased funding via the BES Fund. It emphasizes the need for better data collection and recommends that the next cabinet systematically monitor demographic trends and integrate them into policy decisions.

