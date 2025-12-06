New Minimum Wage, Child Benefit, and Social Security Benefit Amounts in the Caribbean Netherlands as of 1 January 2026

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment will adjust the amounts for minimum wage, child benefit, and social security benefits on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba as of 1 January 2025, based on 2025 inflation figures.



The statutory minimum wage will be indexed across all three islands. For Bonaire, it will increase by 3.3% to $10.69 per hour, for St. Eustatius by 1.9% to $10.61 per hour, and for Saba by 3,5% to $10.66 per hour. Weekly or monthly wages depend on the number of hours worked. AOV recipients with complete AOV will receive $1,576 per month on Bonaire, $1,563 on St. Eustatius, and $1,571 on Saba from January 2026. These amounts include the so-called “cost of living allowance” for AOV recipients on the Windward Islands. AOV recipients living outside the Caribbean Netherlands will also receive $1,563 per month with a complete AOV.

Child benefit will also increase. Parents and carers will receive $239 per month per child on Bonaire, $227 on St. Eustatius, and $238 on Saba. In addition, social relief and other benefits, such as the AWW, will also be adjusted.

By setting the new amounts, the ministry ensures that minimum wage, child benefit, and social benefits are adjusted based on price developments measured by the Central Bureau of Statistics in the third quarter of 2025. Differences in price developments on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba have been taken into account.

RCN