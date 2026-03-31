Saba, St. Eustatius, and Makana Ferry Sign PSO to Strengthen Regional Connectivity

On March 30, 2026, Public Entity Saba and Public Entity St. Eustatius signed a Public Service Obligation (PSO) agreement with Makana Ferry Service, marking an important step toward improving reliable and affordable connections between the islands.

This agreement reflects the continued collaboration between Saba and St. Eustatius in addressing shared transportation challenges. Reliable ferry service plays an important role in supporting economic activity, improving access to essential services, and strengthening regional connections.

A key component of the agreement is the reduction in fare prices to improve affordability. The revised fare structure is intended to reduce the cost of travel for residents and tourists while maintaining sustainable ferry service. These new rates will go into effect per April 15th, 2026, with routes seeing a decrease in cost. For example, a round-trip ticket from Saba to St. Maarten or Statia to St. Maarten is currently priced at $155 and $158 respectively. With this new PSO, the costs will drop to $134 for Saba and $140 for Statia. However, fuel prices, global supply and ongoing conflicts are being monitored as they can potentially affect costs of the fuel surcharge.

Representatives present at the signing included Acting Island Governor Shamara Nicholson, Island Secretary Bram Streppel, Commissioner Bruce Zagers, Commissioner Rechelline Leerdam (of Public Entity Sint Eustatius), and Alvaro Connor and Samuel Connor of Makana Ferry Services.

“Affordable and reliable connectivity is not a luxury, but a necessity for our islands,” shared Commissioner Zagers. “The signing of this PSO is a meaningful first step toward more stable and affordable sea transportation. However, a short-term agreement alone is not sufficient. We must continue to work toward securing structural funding for both sea and air connectivity to ensure equal opportunities, strengthen our economies, and support the wellbeing of our communities. I would like to thank the Ministry of BZK for their commitment, as well as everyone who worked diligently to make this agreement possible.”

“I’m proud we’ve reached this milestone toward signing the PSO,” said Commissioner Leerdam. “We are working together as islands to explore options for a more sustainable approach, one we can maintain over the long term, so that sea connectivity remains a right for residents and not a luxury. We have listened to concerns raised by users and addressed key issues through this PSO. I would like to thank the Ministry, the Commissioner of Saba, our civil servants, and Blues and Blues for the constructive discussions and continued cooperation in bringing this effort to this stage.”

Samuel Connor of Makana Ferry Services also stated, “We are looking forward to this continued partnership, and to further strengthening connections across the islands.”

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