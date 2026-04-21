Inspection: No more mismanagement at any primary school on Saba.

The management of Sacred Heart School on Saba is no longer under intensified supervision by the Ministry of Education and Emancipation. This was announced by State Secretary Judith Tielen.

In 2024, intervention was decided upon after the Education Inspectorate reported structural mismanagement: the management had for a long time fallen short in ensuring the quality of education, and the financial policy was also inadequate. In recent years, the partially renewed management has worked on a recovery package imposed by the ministry.

Tielen notes that not all shortcomings have been corrected yet, but considers the progress sufficient to withdraw the directive.

The letter from Tielen to the House of Representatives and the underlying official decision note, can be read by clicking the following link: DossierKoninkrijksRelaties.

DossierKoninkrijksRelaties.nl