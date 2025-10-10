Black Rocks Harbor Project Marks One Year of Progress Toward 2026 Completion

On October 8, 2024, the Public Entity Saba officially signed the construction contract for the Black Rocks Harbor Project with Ballast Nedam International Projects. This week marks the one-year anniversary of the signing. Since that milestone, the project has seen major progress with the targeted completion date for the harbor infrastructure of December 2026.

The transformation at the site of the new harbor has already been evident, with facilities and accommodations, such as dormitories, canteen, recreational, etc., for the project staff, dotting the Giles Quarter area. While up to 125 workers are expected to be on island on a phased basis, there will be no impact on the schools because the workers have not travelled to Saba with their children. Once the project is completed, they will also leave the island as only temporary work has been permitted. The work permits were granted according to regular IND procedures, which includes proof of good conduct and proper medical certificates. Other impacts are being mitigated through careful coordination with stakeholders and by realizing dedicated facilities, such as a temporary reverse osmosis plant for water production at the camp site and a septic system for sewage treatment.

A Future-Proof Design

The harbor’s design reflects a blend of international engineering standards and local vision. It was developed in collaboration with community stakeholders, ensuring the final concept meets the needs of both the island and its people, including fisherman, yacht owners, diving organizations, etc., and to make Saba a more attractive destination for yachts sailing in the region. Importantly, the design incorporates hurricane-proof and future-resilient elements to safeguard against extreme weather events.

Earlier this year, members of the project team also observed advanced 3D model testing in the United Kingdom. These tests simulated severe wave conditions to evaluate the safety, resilience, and functionality of the harbor in local sea conditions. The insights from these simulations directly influenced the final design, particularly the breakwater and other critical components.

Balancing Progress with Preservation

Comprehensive environmental assessments were also completed, leading to important mitigation measures being agreed upon. These included addressing erosion risks, flood prevention, and precautions against broader environmental damage. A key achievement to date has been the successful relocation of over 1,000 corals, which was done in partnership with Coral Vita and the Saba Conservation Foundation.

The careful relocation of the cannons, which were discovered underwater in 2020, will soon follow. This will also precede the start of dredging operations in November 2025, and the breakwater construction is then expected to commence by December 2025.

Ongoing Work

Currently, roadworks and the development of the work camp continue, with several preliminary preparations underway. For health, safety, and security reasons, the construction areas have restricted access.

“Seeing this project move from plans on paper to real progress on the ground has been remarkable and shows that the harbor is no longer an idea for a faraway future, but a real project being built today,” shared Commissioner Zagers. “Each milestone brings us closer to delivering a safe, resilient harbor for Saba.”

The steady progress of the Black Rocks Harbor Project represents our forward-looking approach to infrastructure, incorporating strong local vision with a future proof structure.

