The Dutch Caribbean 15 years after the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles

October 10, 2025, marks fifteen years since the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles as an administrative entity. Following this transition, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) was tasked with compiling statistics for Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius, while Curaçao and St. Maarten each established their own statistical offices.

To commemorate this milestone, CBS is publishing a special article examining developments across all six Caribbean islands. How have they evolved in areas such as population growth, unemployment, language use, tourism, and other key aspects of life and economy?

Read the CBS paper HERE.

