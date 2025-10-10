SabaNews_Square_Small_transparent 200x200
0%
Loading ...

The Dutch Caribbean 15 years after the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles

October 10, 2025 Leave a comment

October 10, 2025, marks fifteen years since the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles as an administrative entity. Following this transition, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) was tasked with compiling statistics for Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius, while Curaçao and St. Maarten each established their own statistical offices.

To commemorate this milestone, CBS is publishing a special article examining developments across all six Caribbean islands. How have they evolved in areas such as population growth, unemployment, language use, tourism, and other key aspects of life and economy?

Read the CBS paper HERE.

CBS

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
On July 1st, 2026, Saba's new Governor will be inaugurated
Black Rocks Harbor Project Marks One Year of Progress Toward 2026 Completion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved