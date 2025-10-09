Island Council Meeting – October 16th

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby informs the public that an Island Council meeting will be held on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 9:00 AM at the Government Administration Building.

In accordance with the procedural rules for the appointment of an Island Governor (Article 2, paragraph 2), Acting Kingdom Representative Mr. Jan Helmond will participate in this meeting.

The public may view this meeting live on the Saba Government YouTube page.

AGENDA

Opening and announcements Approval of the agenda Introduction by Acting Kingdom Representative Mr. Jan Helmond Island Council Proposal 2025.13: Candidate Profile Island Governor Island Council Proposal 2025.14: Island Ordinance Confidentiality Committee Saba 2025 Island Council Proposal 2025.15: Appointment of members to the Confidentiality Committee Closing

Sincerely,

The Island Governor, J.G.A. Johnson M.Ed