Central Committee meeting Thursday, October 16th

Public Notice

The Central Committee of the Public Entity Saba hereby informs the general public that there will be a public Central Committee meeting on:

Thursday, October 16th, 2025, 10:30 a.m., ️ Government Administration Building

Agenda

Opening Approval of the agenda Approval of the minutes from the Central Committee meeting held on September 18th, 2025 Citizens’ right to speak on agenda points Oral Question Round: concerning announced questions from the Island Council incoming correspondence list, July 1st, 2025 – August 29th, 2025 (Article 18)

5.1 Decision list Executive Council meeting June 24th, 2025, 3.1.0, Assignment – Loyongo Architecture

June 24th, 2025, 3.1.5, Deregistration from the PBO Island Council Proposal 2025.12: Draft Multi-Annual Budget 2026–2029 Island Council Proposal 2025.16: Application for interest-free loan and subsidy for affordable owner-occupied housing Island Council Proposal 2025.17: Island Ordinance on Childcare Saba Island Council Proposal 2025.18: Response to consultation on the WolBES/FinBES Revision Act Closing

Looking forward to your attendance.

Sincerely,

A. M. Levenstone

Island Registrar

E. O. F. Peterson

Chairlady of the Central Committee

Note to the Public

The general public may examine the documents related to the agenda items for the above-mentioned meeting at the Office of the Island Registrar, located in the Government Administration Building.

For questions, please contact:

akilah.levenstone@sabagov.nl

416-3311 ext. 202

If you wish to make use of the opportunity to speak to the members of the Central Committee during this meeting, please inform the Island Registrar at least 48 hours before the meeting. The Registrar will explain the meeting procedures and process your request.

The general public is welcome to attend the meeting as observers.