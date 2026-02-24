BES Island Councils Convene for 2026 Summit in Bonaire

Members of Saba’s Island Council will travel to Bonaire today to join the BES Island Council Summit.

The BES Summit serves as a key platform for the three Public Entities to jointly discuss developments, legislative processes, and shared priorities affecting the islands.

The Island Councils of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba will gather on Thursday, February 27th, 2026, with this year’s agenda including topics such as:

WolBES/FinBES consultation and next steps

Improvements to consultation processes regarding BES legislation and working agreements

Health care research in the Caribbean Netherlands

Joint Audit Chamber research topics and follow‑up

The state of education across the BES islands

Joint letters, coordination procedures, and planning the 2026 six‑islands encounter

In addition to the formal sessions, participants, including Island Council members, Registrars, Island Governors, and other representatives, will take part in several side activities. A welcome dinner is scheduled for February 26th.

Council Members to Attend Schools 3×3 Basketball Tournament

While on the island, the Island Council will also attend the 3×3 Basketball Tournament in Bonaire. The Council is pleased to be present to cheer on the Saban teams and to support all the young athletes participating in this vibrant event. The Council recognizes the powerful role that sports play in building confidence, teamwork, and healthy communities, and is proud to stand behind the youth who dedicate their energy and passion to this tournament. Their attendance reflects a continued commitment to uplifting young people, promoting positive development, and encouraging active lifestyles across the Caribbean Netherlands.

PES