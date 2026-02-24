CBS launches 2024 National Accounts Survey on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, Saba

The Dutch Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) has launched the 2024 National Accounts Survey in the Caribbean Netherlands, as part of its annual business survey aimed at mapping economic developments on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.
In the coming months, businesses across the three islands will be contacted to participate in the survey. The data collected will contribute to the compilation of the national accounts, providing insight into gross domestic product (GDP), sector performance and overall economic trends. The results of the 2024 survey are scheduled for publication in the fourth quarter of 2026.
Preliminary findings from the 2023 National Accounts Survey show mixed economic performance across the islands.
Bonaire’s economy grew by 6.3 percent in 2023, driven primarily by strong expansion in the construction sector, which increased by 21.4 percent, and energy, water and waste management, which rose by 18.3 percent. The hospitality industry and financial services also contributed positively to economic growth. However, agriculture and mining declined sharply, contracting by 34 percent.
On St. Eustatius, the economy contracted by 11.5 percent. Public administration had a significant impact on GDP, with labour volume in the sector declining by 6.3 percent. Education and healthcare also contributed to the overall contraction, despite a slight increase in tourism activity.
Saba recorded a 1.6 percent decline in economic activity in 2023. The downturn was largely attributed to a reduction in student numbers in the education sector and a 4 percent decrease in jobs within public administration.
According to CBS, education kind public administration jointly weighed on economic performance in both St. Eustatius and Saba, while Bonaire’s growth was largely supported by construction-related activities.
CBS emphasized the importance of business participation in the 2024 survey to ensure accurate and comprehensive data for the islands. The agency is legally obligated to treat all information collected as strictly confidential.
Businesses seeking additional information or assistance in completing the survey can contact the CBS office in Bonaire at Boulevard Gobernador N. Debrot 67, Unit 9, Kralendijk, by telephone at +599 717 8676 or via email at economie.cn@ cbs.nl.
