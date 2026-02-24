CBS launches 2024 National Accounts Survey on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, Saba

The Dutch Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) has launched the 2024 National Accounts Survey in the Caribbean Netherlands, as part of its annual business survey aimed at mapping economic developments on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

In the coming months, businesses across the three islands will be contacted to participate in the survey. The data collected will contrib­ute to the compilation of the national accounts, providing insight into gross domestic product (GDP), sector performance and overall eco­nomic trends. The results of the 2024 survey are sched­uled for publication in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Preliminary findings from the 2023 National Accounts Survey show mixed econom­ic performance across the islands.

Bonaire’s economy grew by 6.3 percent in 2023, driven primarily by strong expan­sion in the construction sec­tor, which increased by 21.4 percent, and energy, water and waste management, which rose by 18.3 percent. The hospitality industry and financial services also con­tributed positively to eco­nomic growth. However, agriculture and mining de­clined sharply, contracting by 34 percent.

On St. Eustatius, the econo­my contracted by 11.5 percent. Public administration had a significant impact on GDP, with labour volume in the sector declining by 6.3 per­cent. Education and health­care also contributed to the overall contraction, despite a slight increase in tourism activity.

Saba recorded a 1.6 percent decline in economic activity in 2023. The downturn was largely attributed to a re­duction in student numbers in the education sector and a 4 percent decrease in jobs within public administration.

According to CBS, educa­tion kind public administra­tion jointly weighed on eco­nomic performance in both St. Eustatius and Saba, while Bonaire’s growth was largely supported by construction-related activities.

CBS emphasized the im­portance of business partici­pation in the 2024 survey to ensure accurate and compre­hensive data for the islands. The agency is legally obli­gated to treat all information collected as strictly confiden­tial.

Businesses seeking addi­tional information or assis­tance in completing the sur­vey can contact the CBS of­fice in Bonaire at Boulevard Gobernador N. Debrot 67, Unit 9, Kralendijk, by tele­phone at +599 717 8676 or via email at economie.cn@ cbs.nl.

