BES delegations discuss revisions to the WolBES and FinBES legislation in The Netherlands

Delegations from Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba are in the Netherlands to discuss revisions to the WolBES and FinBES legislation. These meetings follow concerns raised after the new State Secretary of Kingdom Relations indicated plans to unilaterally amend agreements made during a March 2024 work conference. In response, the islands drafted a formal letter objecting to this approach and sought in-person discussions with Dutch government officials.

A key meeting on March 20th with the Committee of Kingdom Affairs of the Second Chamber emphasized the importance of involving the islands in decisions that affect them, encapsulated by the principle “if it’s about us, not without us.” Discussions highlighted the need for better communication, consultation, and alignment with the islands’ needs. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to constructive dialogue and inclusive decision-making to ensure the islands’ voices are central to governance processes.

