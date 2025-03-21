Colleagues from Zoeterwoude support Saba’s registrar office

From March 17th to March 21st the Registrar’s Office of Saba welcomed the Registrar’s Office of Zoeterwoude as part of the support program commissioned by the Ministry of Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK).

During this insightful week, key topics were explored including:

Formation plan for the Registrar’s Office including setting up profiles & job descriptions.

Framework for the Registry’s budget.

Practical & effective use of Island Council tools and advisory roles.

Strategies to enhance the utilization and purpose of the Committee & Island Council Meetings.

Further development of training program for the Registrar during the trip to the Netherlands in June 2025.

Further development of training program for the Island Council Members, to be followed up by the Dutch Association for Council members, during their trip to the Netherlands in June 2025.

Island Council Registrar Akilah Levenstone stated her vision for the upcoming trip to the Netherlands in June, highlighting their attendance at a Central Committee meeting in Zoeterwoude. “This meeting will allow us to get further insight into using the council tools, and ways for us to implement these ourselves,” said Levenstone.

We look forward to strengthening and continuing the collaboration between the Registrar’s Offices and Council members of Saba and Zoeterwoude. Together, we are fostering innovation for a brighter future!

PES

