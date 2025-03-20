Dutch Senate approves budget Kingdom Relations, BES Fund

Following a three-month delay, the Dutch Senate has officially approved the Kingdom Relations and BES Fund budget, BES referring to Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. The only opposition came from the two-member Forum for Democracy faction, which did not provide a rea­son for its dissenting vote.

The delay stemmed from political disputes in the House of Representatives over another budget, which postponed the submission of all budgets to the Senate. Concerns over whether funds designated for slavery-related projects had been redirected further prolonged the review process.

As a result, key projects faced temporary funding holds, including the construction of a new port in Saba and road maintenance in Bonaire. With the budget now approved, these projects can move forward without further financial obstacles.

The Daily Herald.