World Down Syndrome Day – March 21st

Why is March 21st celebrated as World Down Syndrome Day? This date (3/21) was chosen to highlight the uniqueness of the triplication of chromosome 21, which causes Down Syndrome. It’s a genetic condition where a person has an extra chromosome 21.

Since 2011, the United Nations has officially recognized March 21st as a global awareness day. It’s a time for us to support, uplift, and celebrate our friends, family members, and loved ones with Down Syndrome.

Join the “Lots of Socks” Movement!

A few years ago, the “Lots of Socks” campaign was created because chromosomes are somewhat shaped like socks—and individuals with Down Syndrome have an extra one. On March 21st, people around the world wear colorful, mismatched socks to symbolize uniqueness and inclusion.

How You Can Make a Difference

Raising awareness is simple yet powerful. By wearing mismatched socks, we send a message that differences should be embraced and celebrated. It’s a small action that brings communities together and promotes acceptance.

As Helen Hassell beautifully said:

“Wear your socks on this day and let the world know that you love, respect, and care about these amazing individuals.”

Let’s stand together, raise awareness, and celebrate diversity this World Down Syndrome Day!