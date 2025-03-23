Treevia Night: A Celebration of International Day of Forests and Saba’s Native Trees

On March 21, nature enthusiasts and trivia fans gathered at Colibri Cafe for TREE-via Night, a lively event celebrating the International Day of Forests and Saba’s native trees. Organized by Public Entity Saba and the Sea & Learn Foundation, the event marked the end of a 12-week campaign to raise awareness about the island’s reforestation efforts.

The campaign began in January and highlighted one native tree each week, showcasing its ecological and cultural significance, traditional uses, and where to find it on the island. The trivia night featured six teams competing in three rounds of 30 questions, testing their knowledge of tree species, pollination, and historical uses. The Itty Bitty Quiz-e Committee took first place, followed by Mazinga and Out on a Limb.

Colibri Café complemented the event with a tree-inspired menu featuring local ingredients like breadfruit, passion fruit, coconut, and mango. Beyond the fun, the event aimed to deepen appreciation for Saba’s natural heritage and the importance of preserving its native trees.

The full 12-week campaign remains accessible on social media, encouraging ongoing engagement with Saba’s reforestation efforts. This initiative is part of the Nature and Environmental Policy Plan (NEPP), which focuses on protecting and sustaining the island’s natural resources.

Sea & Learn Foundation