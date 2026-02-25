SabaNews_Square_Small_transparent 200x200
Novelist Beverly Whitfield’s Homecoming Celebrated March 3rd

February 25, 2026 Leave a comment

On March 3rd, the Queen Wilhelmina Library invites you to an evening celebrating the completion of Beverly’s trilogy — a series rooted in the landscapes, spirit, and stories of this island. Beverly will be donating copies of her work to the library, a gift to the community that shaped her writing from the very beginning.

This is more than a literary event. It’s a homecoming.

Join us on March 3, 2026 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM for an evening of storytelling, celebration, and community.

Saban Author Beverly Whitfield Publishes Debut Novel: ‘The Island Remembers’

