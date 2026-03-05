Income fax 2025: Filing opens March 18, submit by May 18

Residents and businesses in the Caribbean Netherlands will be able to file their 2025 income tax returns starting Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Returns may be submitted either online or on paper.
The Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland has, in recent years, expanded its digital services, allowing both individuals and businesses to file their tax returns online. Those who choose to file electronically can already do so via www.MijnCN.nl. Paper returns will be available from March 18.
In the final week of February, the tax office began sending out invitations to file the 2025 income tax return. These are being distributed by post as well as through the digital mailbox system, Berichtenbox CN. According to the tax office, filing online offers several advantages. In most cases, taxpayers immediately see whether they are entitled to a refund or required to make a payment. A digital confirmation is also issued upon submission.
The deadline for filing the 2025 income tax return is Monday, May 18, 2026. The Tax Administration applies a processing period through November for returns submitted on time. The earlier a return is filed, the sooner it can be processed. In cases where additional information is required, processing may take longer.
Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland is encouraging all taxpayers to submit their 2025 income tax returns on time, no later than May 18.
The Daily Herald.