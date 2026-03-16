NIBUD invites Saba Residents to Share Experiences Managing Money – Friday, March 20

Have you ever felt like there’s still a bit of month left at the end of your money?

The Nibud (Netherlands Institute for Budget Information) would like to hear from residents of Saba about how people manage their income and expenses in everyday life. Your experiences and ideas will help improve financial information and support for the community.

To better understand what works for people on Saba, Nibud is organizing a small focus group with 8–10 residents. During the discussion, participants will talk about topics such as:

Helpful tips or tools people use to manage money

How people keep track of income and expenses

Where residents go for financial information or support

Whether existing financial information and tools are useful for people living on Saba

Event Details

📅 Date: Friday, March 20

⏱ Duration: Approximately 2 hours (between 8:30 AM and 3:00 PM – exact time will be confirmed soon)

📍 Location: Saba Electric Meeting Room

☕ Drinks and snacks will be provided.

🎁 Participants will receive a supermarket voucher as a thank-you for their time.

Interested in joining?

👉 Sign up here: https://forms.gle/M8TdV2y94GuP48g57

📧 Or email: info@bigstargazer.com

Spots are limited to keep the discussion small and comfortable.