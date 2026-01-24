Information Session: Political Parties Act – February 3rd

Representatives from the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations will visit Saba to inform political parties, public authorities, and interested stakeholders about the Political Parties Act (Wpp), recently submitted to the House of Representatives.

The Wpp aims to strengthen the independence of political parties and enhance the resilience of democratic governance within the Kingdom. The new legislation enables political parties to apply for subsidies to support their activities. A new independent organization, the Netherlands Authority for Political Parties (Napp), will be established to administer subsidies and provide oversight.

During this session, ministry representatives will explain the practical implications of the Wpp and Napp. Stakeholder input is essential to shaping the implementation of this legislation, and participants will have the opportunity to share their views and feedback.

Date: Monday, February 3, 2026

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Location: Eugenius Center, Windwardside

PES