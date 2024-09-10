Zr. Ms. Pelikaan arrives on Saba for special exercises and continuing collaboration

Usually stationed in Curaçao, the Zr. Ms. Pelikaan plays a pivotal role in supporting the Dutch military’s operations and exercises throughout the Dutch Caribbean territories. The vessel is also equipped to deliver critical assistance during natural disasters, including hurricanes.

This Saturday, Commander Max Borsboom hosted a reception aboard the Zr. Ms. Pelikaan to welcome key partners of Saba’s crisis organization. Attendees included Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, Island Secretary Bram Streppel, Head of Public Order and Safety Walle Bos, and representatives from Saba’s Emergency Support Functions, including the police, fire department, health sector, social domain, and harbor management.

Windward Express Exercise and Upcoming Taskforce Mission

During the Windward Express exercise, military personnel will rotate through Sint Maarten and Saba to train alongside local partners on each island. This exercise aims to enhance the islands’ preparedness and improve the military’s response time for hurricane relief.

From September 22nd to 26th, “Taskforce Saba,” comprised mainly of infantry personnel from Curaçao, will visit Saba. This taskforce is tasked with providing immediate support in the event of a natural disaster on Saba, particularly after hurricanes. Their visit will allow them to familiarize themselves with Saba’s unique geography and local needs. They will receive a tour and explanation of the island’s vital infrastructure and its vulnerabilities. This preparation ensures that Saba will have well-informed personnel ready to assist with relief efforts if needed.

Community Engagement

During their stay, marines will undertake several community-focused tasks, including restoring the path along the Sulphur Mine to enable researchers from the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) Volcanic Team to access equipment used for monitoring volcanic activity.

The marines will also engage with the local community by visiting schools, the elderly home, and assisting with the transportation of SATEL equipment to the peak of Mount Scenery. A football match between Saba’s team and the marines is scheduled for tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the Johann Cruyff Field, with the community invited to attend.

Further discussions between the marines and Island Governor Jonathan Johnson will continue throughout the week to deepen the marines’ understanding of Saba’s local context, history, and logistical challenges.

Island Governor Jonathan Johnson expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Defence for their visit, stating, “We appreciate the ongoing support, dedication, and preparedness of the marines. Their presence and engagement with our island reassure us that we can rely on the Ministry of Defence and the marines, especially during challenging times.”