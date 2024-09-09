Police report of Wednesday, the 4 th of September until Monday, the 9 the of September 2024

Scheduled traffic check On Friday, the 6th of September, officers of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) conducted a traffic check on E.A. Johnson Road in Saba. The check was based on, among other things, possession of a valid driver’s license, valid insurance documents, proof of payment of motor vehicle taxes, tinted car windows, and driving under the influence of alcohol. During this check, 8 vehicles were checked including 1 truck, 5 cars, and 2 scooters. One driver’s vehicle did not comply with the light transmittance requirements of her vehicle’s car windows. She had to remove the film.

KPCN would like to remind everyone to have the necessary documents in order as mentioned above. Adhering to the rules of the traffic ordinance is also strongly advised. This will also contribute to safe traffic on the island. There will be regular checks in the coming period, where strict action will be taken if you do not have the above in order or if you do not comply with the traffic regulations.

Are you not following the rules? Then you may receive a fine. The amount of a fine for the above violations ranges between $30 and $225.

KPCN