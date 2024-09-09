Dutch government to extend temporary childcare subsidy in Caribbean Neths.

The Dutch government aims to extend the time period for the temporary subsidy scheme for financing childcare in the Caribbean Netherlands.
This is to avoid an interruption in childcare funding in the run-up to the BES Childcare Act, State Secretary of Participation and Integration Jurgen Nobel writes in a letter sent to the Dutch Second Chamber of Parliament on Thursday, September 5.
This means that the time period for temporary subsidy scheme will be extended to July 1, 2026. Without the extension, parents would have to fully pay for childcare themselves from January 1, 2025 — and until the BES Childcare Act comes into effect.
In addition to the extension of the temporary subsidy scheme, the scheme will also include the subsidy amounts for the first half of 2025 and the related subsidy ceiling per island and the amount of the parental contribution for that period.
Currently, the act is still in Internet consultation, and is expected to take effect starting from July 1, 2025. It specifies the rules that are going to apply to quality, data exchange and funding of childcare in the Caribbean Netherlands.
The objective is to provide good, safe and affordable childcare for all children in the Caribbean Netherlands, so that every child has the opportunity to develop to its full potential. As the Internet consultation is still ongoing; the Advisory Division of the Council of State has yet to offer its advice pertaining the law proposal; and the National Government of the Caribbean Netherlands RCN Unit Social Affairs and Employment SZW which will be in charge of the funding for childcare — has yet to set up its operations, it is still unclear whether the target date of July 1, 2025 will be met. For that reason, the temporary subsidy scheme will be extended until July 1, 2026.
This extension will have no budgetary impact as this scheme replaces the funding under the Childcare Act, which have already been included in the SZW budget. The extension also has no financial consequences for childcare organisations and parents in the Caribbean Netherlands.
The Daily Herald.