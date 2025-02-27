Yuverta Students Visit Saba to Foster Collaboration on Green Education Initiatives

On Wednesday, February 26th, the Public Entity of Saba (PES) welcomed a group of students from the Yuverta Eco and Wildlife study program for the first time. Over the next two weeks, these students will immerse themselves in the island’s unique environment while engaging in a series of activities to promote green education and offer valuable learning opportunities for Saban youth.

Yuverta, a leading Dutch educational institution specializing in VMBO and MBO programs, is the largest of its kind in Europe for green-blue services. Its curriculum focuses on key areas such as agriculture, climate, water management, landscaping, and sustainable development. In 2023, PES and Yuverta formalized a partnership to explore how green education can support Saba’s sustainability goals. Yuverta’s expertise in professional training and education spans a wide range of topics, including gardening, livestock farming, water management, and urban green development.

During their stay, the Yuverta students will host a variety of workshops in collaboration with local organizations, such as the MDT program under the Department of Community Development and Culture and the Saba Reach Foundation. These workshops aim to engage the local community, creating an interactive and educational environment centered on green education. The visiting students will also share their personal experiences, including challenges they’ve faced and how they’ve overcome them during their studies, inspiring Saban youth to pursue similar paths.

The group’s itinerary includes hands-on activities such as trail maintenance, insect monitoring with the Saba Estafette Expedition, and visits to key sites like Saba Electric, the marine research center, and the waste facility. Additionally, the students will conduct surveys to gather insights from residents about their interests and needs in areas related to nature, agriculture, the environment, and ocean conservation.

PES is excited about this collaboration with Yuverta, as it represents a meaningful step toward advancing green education on Saba. By fostering knowledge exchange and community engagement, this initiative aims to inspire sustainable practices and empower the next generation of environmental stewards on the island.

PES