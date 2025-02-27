Local administrators will receive support from Dutch Association of Council Members

The support program for local administrators in the Caribbean Netherlands, facilitated by Dutch professionals, has officially commenced with the working visit of Jeroen van Gool, Director of the Aldermen’s Association, and Ruud Niewold of the Dutch Association of Council Members to Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba this week.

This comprehensive support and leadership initiative, backed by the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, provides education, training, and coaching for Island Council members, deputies, Island Governors, Registrars, and Island Secretaries. The program focuses on key themes such as role clarity, professional development, and fostering collaboration within local government. Tailored to the unique context of the islands, the first sessions have already begun.

In December, Island Governors John Soliano (Bonaire), Alida Francis (St. Eustatius), and Jonathan Johnson (Saba) signed Memoranda of Understanding with State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Zsolt Szabo. The program also involves the Association of Municipal Secretaries, the Association of Clerks, and the Dutch Association of Mayors, in addition to the Aldermen’s Association and the Association for Councillors.

This multi-year program aims to enhance the effectiveness of executive councils, island councils, and registries, thereby strengthening local democracy. The offer of support was extended to the island governments by State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen during a conference in De Bilt last March.