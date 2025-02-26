Saba observes Black History Month by delving into transatlantic slave trade

Monday evening saw the start to a week-long schedule of presentations and events by the Saba Archeological Center Foundation and the Saba Heritage Center to mark Black History Month.
“These gatherings are dedicated to educating and raising awareness among the Saban public about the history of the transatlantic slave trade and Saba’s role within it,” said Sharifa Balfour, Director of Saba Archeological Center Foundation.
Dr. Ryan Espersen kicked off the week’s events with the launch of his new book “Better Than We: Landscapes and Materialities of Race, Class, and Gender in Pre-Emancipation Saba, Dutch Caribbean”.
The book focuses on the materiality of Saba’s landscape during the pre-emancipation colonial period and shares insight into archaeologies of poverty and variations between low class and slavery.
A total of 1,500 free copies of the book have been made available through a contribution by the Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture and Science OCW and will be distributed to each household on the island.
During the opening remarks, Island Governor Jonathan Johnson said of the book, “It is something that is very important to us, because we also need to acknowledge the past and learn from it, move forward and do better.”
Culture Commissioner Eviton Heyliger said: “This book is not just about our past, but our future, reminding us of the resilience, struggles and contributions of those who came before us.”
Heyliger gave special thanks to Dr. Espersen for his dedication to uncovering and sharing Saba’s history.
Balfour took the opportunity to also share updates from the foundation, saying the goal since her arrival in Saba in July 2023 has been to “develop impactful public programming focused on the transatlantic slave trade and its enduring legacy.”
She announced that Saba Archaeological Center Foundation has secured approximately US $625,000 from the Dutch Central Bank DNB, the OCW Ministry, the Dutch Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations BZK and the National Institute for the Study of Dutch Slavery and its Legacy NiNsee.
With this funding the foundation will host a series of speakers through 2026, addressing topics that intersect with slavery, including health, finance, education, and the experiences of women, as well as the unveiling of a comprehensive exhibition at the Saba Heritage Center that will delve into the transatlantic slave trade, highlighting the experiences of Sabans and the broader Dutch diaspora.
Additionally, on Friday, the foundation will unveil the first of four slavery themed “Adopt-A-Box”
storyboards, made by Sea and Learn Foundation. A new box will be unveiled each quarter, said Balfour.
Additionally, the foundation launched its new web-site, and the centrepiece of the foundation’s efforts is a state-of-the-art Saba Heritage and Research Center, which will funded by DNB. This will be a collaborative endeavour of Saba Archaeological Center Foundation, the public entity Saba, Queen Wilhelmina Library, and the Saba Archives, Balfour explained.
Balfour said special mention had to be made of the work that had been done by the Colleccion Aruba, and its partner organisations, the National Library of Aruba and the National Archives of Aruba, for making more than 1,300 documents and photographs pertaining to Saba dating back to the 1800s available on their website. Moreover, the foundation recently received 150,000 euros from Mondriaan Fonds and its Caribbean Heritage Employees initiative.
“This funding will allow us to expand our team, ensuring that we have the expertise necessary to develop and complete these critical projects,” said Balfour.
The Daily Herald.