Police report of Wednesday the 19th of February until Monday, the 24th of February 2025

Capsized boat

On Thursday, the 20th of February, around 5:20 PM, the central emergency room received a report of

a capsized boat near Mary’s Point on Saba. The six persons who were on the boat managed to swim to

shore. Three of them were injured and taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The cause of the

capsizing is still unknown.

Arrest for threat with a weapon and attempted aggravated assault

On Thursday, the 20th of February, around 9:25 AM, a 35-year-old man with the initials R.V.v.H. was

arrested on Paris Hill Road for threat with a weapon and attempted aggravated assault. The case is

under investigation.

Arrest vandalism

On Thursday, the 20th of February, around 12:20 AM, a 25-year-old man with the initials A.N.W. was arrested in The Bottom on Saba for vandalism. The suspect threw rocks at a car, damaging the windshield and hood. He also sprayed a spray can on the windshield and destroyed the vehicle’s handle with a machete. The case is under investigation.

KPCN