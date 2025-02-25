Team Saba wins Statia six a side soccer championship

Team Saba won the 6 a side soccer championship organized by the SSFF (St. Eustatius Sports Facilities Foundation) in collaboration with IBOS (International Brothers of Statia soccer club.) The championship was held on Saturday at the Johan Cruyff soccer field in Statia. The Competition had 4 local participating teams along with teams from the neighboring islands of Nevis and Saba for a total of 6 teams..
Roche Refurm and Paul Fletcher of IBOS said “We, the IBOS Soccer club (International Brothers of Statia) along with SSFF (St. Eustatius Sports Facilities Foundation) would like to extend our appreciation and thanks to all participating teams, referees, audience, Red Cross St. Eustatius and Commissioner of Sports representative Sjahairah Fleming for making our first soccer championship a success”.
At the opening ceremony games opened with Roche Refurm welcoming all the teams present to the IBOS Tournament and Prayer was offered for the safety of all players. The first game was played between the Talibans and the SEFA (St Eustatius Football Association), the game ended in a tie with a score 5-5. Game 2 was played between Team Saba and the Queen City Ballers.
The Zeelandia Beach faced off against the Golden Rock team in Game 3. The Golden Rock Team won the game with a score of 3 – 2. The fourth game was between the Talibans team and Team Saba. Team Saba won the game with a score of 6 – 2. Game 5 saw the Queen City Ballers vs Golden Rock, where the Queen City won the game against the Golden Rock team 7- 2. The Zeelandia team then went up against the SEFA team and the Zeelandia team came away with the win with a score of 6 – 2 in the six game of the night.
The seventh game was played between the Tali-bans and the Queen City Ballers, the game ended in a tie score of 2-2. Zeelandia Beach faced off against Team Saba in game in the eighth game of the evening , Team Saba won the game 10- 1. Golden Rock and SEFA went up against each other and the Golden Rock team won the game with a score of 6 – 0 in the ninth game of the night.
The championship game was played between Team Saba and Golden Rock, Team Saba won the game against Golden Rock team with a score of 7- 2. The highest goal scorers went to Alijandro Diaz with 10 goals.
Commissioner Richeline Leerdam could not be present for the event so her executive assistant Sjahairah Fleming presented the trophies to the winners. The organisers said that tonight is the first of which everyone can look forward to many more of these events as this brings the different islands closer together.
The Daily Herald.