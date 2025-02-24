Island Council Meeting will reconvene February, 25th

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the general public that the public Island Council meeting which was adjourned on February 20th, 2025 will reconvene tomorrow February 25th, 2025 at 2:00 pm at the Government Administration Building.

This meeting will be live-streamed on YouTube – @publicentitysaba. When the live stream begins, a link will be posted on Facebook and the Whatsapp channel for your convenience.

1. Opening and announcements

2. Approval of the agenda

3. Approval of the minutes

4. Oral Question time (article 36)

5. Incoming correspondence and announcements

5.1 Island Council incoming and outgoing correspondence list from November 26th, 2024 – February 10th, 2025

5.2 Executive Council decision list

5.3 Written questions to the Executive Council (article 35)

5.4 Answers to written questions to the Executive Council (article 35)

6. Update from the Executive Council (Article 38)

7. Motions

8. Closing

Sincerely,

The Chairman of the Island Council, J.G.A. Johnson M. Ed.