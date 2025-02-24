Caribbean students better prepared to the Netherlands

The Education Executive Agency (Dienst Uitvoering Onderwijs, DUO) is visiting the Caribbean from 10 March up to and including 11 April 2025. Temporary service desks are opened during the visit. DUO also organizes information sessions about student finance. This also focuses on how students can use the citizen service number (BSN) they receive to better prepare for their studies in the Netherlands.



Since 1 April 2024, when students apply for student finance, they also automatically receive a BSN. This allows students to arrange a DigiD before leaving for the Netherlands, to log in on Dutch government websites. This allows students, among other things, to check the amount of their student finance in Mijn DUO. Some municipalities can also schedule an appointment for registration in the municipality where they intend to live. In addition, at some banks, it is also possible to open a bank account online. ‘We noticed that Caribbean students come to the Netherlands better prepared since they have received a BSN’, said Monique Hoogerwerf, Caribbean Coordinator at DUO. ‘It is nice to see that this is helping them make a better start’.

Information sessions

DUO is again present on all Caribbean islands – Saba, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Aruba, Curaçao, and Bonaire – from 10 March up to and including 11 April to provide information on studying in the Netherlands. In addition to information on student finance and the BSN, prospective students and their parents are also given all the information they need to arrange practical matters.

Temporary service desks

In addition, DUO is opening temporary service desks on each of these islands, where students can ask questions about their student finances or other study matters. Here, former students can also obtain information about the repayment of their study debt.

A year-long service desk on Curaçao

Something else is in the pipeline for Curaçao; DUO is opening a service desk there this spring for a one-year trial period. This desk offers additional support to prospective students and those with student debt to provide them with personalized services throughout the year. In addition, the staff are going to provide information at schools.

More information about the information sessions and the temporary service offices is available at duo.nl/bezoekcariben.