BES islands send a letter protesting changes to governance, finance laws

As a direct outcome of the BES Summit held in Saba on February 12, the Island Councils of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba have jointly sent a protest letter to Dutch State Secretary of Kingdom Relations and Digitisation Zsolt Szabo.
This letter addresses concerns raised by Szabo’s letter to the Dutch Second Chamber of Parliament on February 6, which outlines changes to the Public Entities Act of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba WolBES and the Finance Act of the Public Entities of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba FinBES. These laws outline the structure and financial obligations of the local governments of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba in relation to The Hague.
The islands wanted the supervisory position of Kingdom Representative abolished, but Szabo’s new amendment retains the post.
Citing recent interventions in Bonaire and St. Eustatius, Szabo described the position as the Dutch government’s “administrative eyes and ears in the region” and told Members of Parliament (MPs) that it is needed for “good intergovernmental supervision on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.”
According to Szabo, the islands getting permanent representation is not an adequate solution.
“Intergovernmental supervision, where and when necessary, requires intensive administrative involvement. This can be shaped more effectively and appropriately by the Kingdom Representative than by a representative in The Hague. The Kingdom Representative is much better able to be on location quickly and is very familiar with the special circumstances of the governments of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba,” Szabo said in his letter.
The Island Councils of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba confirmed and agreed on their joint letter last week and formally submitted it to the State Secretary’s office and other governmental bodies.
“The response highlights the concerns regarding unilateral changes to agreements that were carefully negotiated during the work conference held in March 2024 in De Bilt,” a press release issued by the three Island Councils said. “These agreements were established in collaboration with the former State Secretary and were intended to guide future governance and financial structures for the islands.”
The Island Councils said they strongly oppose Szabo’s amendments because “no consultation with the islands was conducted prior to these proposed changes.” They also are requesting an urgent meeting with the State Secretary “before the consultation process for the legislative amendments begins.”
“The Island Councils find this lack of dialogue both disrespectful and dismissive of the collaborative efforts made during the work conference,” according to the press release. “Given that these agreements were established in good faith, [we — Ed.] expect the State Secretary to engage in a constructive conversation before any amendments are made.”
Szabo told MPs in his letter that, because of the amendment, they should not expect the draft laws to be submitted to parliament before the beginning of 2026.
This delay will have direct consequences for the planned increase in the number of Island Council Members and Commissioners in the three islands. This was supposed to go into effect in 2027, but Szabo said it will now be pushed back to 2031.
Under the original plan introduced by former State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen, Bonaire’s Island Council was set to increase from 9 to 15 seats by 2027, with a further expansion to 19 seats by 2031. St. Eustatius was expected to see its council grow from 5 to 11 seats in 2027, while Saba’s council would expand from 5 to 9 seats.
The Daily Herald.