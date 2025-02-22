RTL4’s TV show “Sky High” features the SSS islands, including Saba, in its upcoming season.

RTL4’s popular TV show Sky High is set to showcase the stunning SSS islands, including the hidden gem of Saba, in its upcoming season. This exciting feature will shine a spotlight on the island’s unparalleled natural beauty, vibrant culture, and the warm hospitality of its community, solidifying Saba’s reputation as a must-visit Caribbean destination.

Known for transforming destinations into bucket-list hotspots, Sky High combines stunning visuals, professional production, and captivating storytelling to inspire wanderlust. The series is expected to generate significant interest in Saba, encouraging more travelers to explore its pristine landscapes and unique charm.

The dedicated episodes featuring Saba and St. Maarten will air on RTL 4 during prime weekend slots in 2025, with the following schedule:

Broadcast Dates: Saturdays, March 1 – March 22, 2025, from 16:00 to 16:30

Saturdays, March 1 – March 22, 2025, from 16:00 to 16:30 Rerun Dates: Sundays, March 2 – March 23, 2025, from 12:00 to 12:30

Sundays, March 2 – March 23, 2025, from 12:00 to 12:30 On-Demand Streaming: All episodes will be available on Videoland, ensuring extended reach and ongoing audience engagement.

Saba’s inclusion in Sky High boosts its visibility and serves as an educational platform for the Dutch market, highlighting the island’s distinctive appeal. From its lush hiking trails and crystal-clear waters to its rich biodiversity and island-hopping adventures, Saba offers an unforgettable experience for travelers seeking something extraordinary.

“This is an incredible opportunity for Saba to connect with a broad audience of Dutch travelers who are eager to discover new and unique destinations,” said Malinda Hassell, Director of Tourism. “By partnering with Sky High and being featured on RTL 4, we’re thrilled to showcase Saba’s beauty and culture to the world. We extend our gratitude to Hopscotch Tourism for their coordination and support in making this initiative possible.”

This collaboration promises to elevate Saba’s profile as a premier Caribbean destination, inviting viewers to experience its magic firsthand.

Saba Tourist Bureau