Island Councils Urge Dialogue on Legislative Changes

Following the BES Summit held on February 12, 2025, on Saba, the Island Councils of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba have united to submit a formal joint response to the State Secretary of Kingdom Relations. This action comes in direct reaction to the State Secretary’s correspondence dated February 6, 2025, which outlined proposed amendments to the Wet openbare lichamen Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba (WolBES) and the Wet financiën openbare lichamen Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba (FinBES).

Over the past week, the Island Councils of all three islands convened in their respective meetings to finalize and approve the joint response. The letter has since been formally submitted to the State Secretary’s office, as well as to other relevant governmental bodies.

The response underscores the Councils’ concerns regarding the unilateral nature of the proposed changes, which deviate from agreements meticulously negotiated during the Work Conference held in March 2024 in De Bilt. These agreements, established in collaboration with the former State Secretary, were designed to provide a framework for the future governance and financial structures of the islands.

In his recent letter, the newly appointed State Secretary indicated his intention to revise some of these agreements and to take additional time to consider further adjustments. However, the Island Councils have expressed strong opposition to this approach, emphasizing that no consultation with the islands was conducted prior to the proposed changes.

The Councils view this lack of dialogue as both disrespectful and dismissive of the collaborative efforts that were central to the Work Conference. They argue that the agreements were made in good faith and should not be altered without prior engagement with the islands.

In their joint letter, the Island Councils of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba have formally requested an urgent meeting with the State Secretary before the consultation process for the legislative amendments begins. They stress the importance of maintaining open communication and mutual respect in addressing matters that directly impact the governance and financial stability of the islands.

The Councils’ unified stance highlights their commitment to safeguarding the interests of their communities and ensuring that any changes to the WolBES and FinBES are made through a transparent and inclusive process. They remain hopeful that the State Secretary will honor their request for dialogue and work collaboratively to address their concerns.

This development marks a critical moment in the ongoing relationship between the Caribbean public entities and the Dutch government, as the islands seek to uphold the principles of partnership and mutual understanding that underpin their constitutional arrangements.

PES