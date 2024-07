Vito Charles, presented speech on Emancipation and the Commemoration of the History of Slavery in Amsterdam

Vito Charles, Chairman of the Committee for Emancipation and the Commemoration of the History of Slavery on Saba presented a speech today in Oosterpark, Amsterdam. This year marks the 22nd time the National Institute of the Dutch Slavery History and Heritage (NiNsee) organized the National Commemoration of the Dutch Slavery History.

(click the image to view a video presenting his speech)