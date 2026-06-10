USM conducts Caribbean Foundation Yr. assessment on Saba, Statia, St. Maarten

As part of its ongoing commitment to student success and programme development, the team at USM recently conducted a qualitative assessment of the Caribbean Foundation Year Program (CFY), engaging students and stakeholders from St. Maarten, Saba, and St. Eustatius.
The assessment, led by USM Marketing Consultant Shobhan Giterson, included interviews and discussions with current and former CFY students from St. Maarten, Saba, and St. Eustatius, as well as coordinators and community stakeholders, to gather feedback on the program’s first year of implementation.
The Caribbean Foundation Year (CFY) Programme, recently renamed from the Caribbean Academic Foundation Year (CAFY) Programme, was introduced to provide students with an accessible pathway into higher education while helping them strengthen academic, personal, and professional skills needed for success at the tertiary level. Throughout the visit, a series of interviews and discussions were conducted to better understand participant experiences, identify strengths of the program, and explore opportunities for future improvement. Discussions focused on student transition experiences, academic support, communication, program delivery, and the overall impact of CFY on participating students.
According to Giterson, hearing directly from students and stakeholders is essential to ensuring that the program continues to evolve and meet the needs of the students it serves. The purpose of this visit was to listen, observe, and learn. We wanted to understand what worked well, where improvements can be made, and how we can continue strengthening the program for future students. The feedback received from students, coordinators, community partners, and stakeholders was incredibly valuable and demonstrates the importance of maintaining strong connections with the islands we serve,” Giterson added.
The findings from the qualitative assessment will be used to support future program enhancements, strengthen student support services, and inform upcoming recruitment and outreach activities planned for both islands. The visit also provided an opportunity to strengthen existing partnerships and explore additional ways of supporting students throughout their educational journey. The university extends its sincere appreciation to all CFY students from St. Maarten, Saba, and St. Eustatius, the New Challenges Foundation, the Saba Reach Foundation, the coordinators, Gwendoline van Putten School and its students, community partners, and stakeholders who participated in the assessment and generously shared their experiences and recommendations.
USM thanked the Mega D Youth Foundation and Acting Governor Sharon Hassell for taking the time to meet during the visit. Their insights, support, and commitment to youth development contributed greatly to the discussions and further highlighted the importance of collaboration in creating educational opportunities and pathways for students across the region.
With applications now open for the August 2026 intake, USM encourages prospective students from St. Maarten, Saba, and St. Eustatius to explore the opportunities available through the CFY Program and other academic pathways.
Persons interested in learning more can attend the upcoming USM Information Session on June 17, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM on the USM campus, where faculty, coordinators, and admissions staff will be available to answer questions and provide guidance on the application process and program options.
The Daily Herald.