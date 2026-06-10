USM conducts Caribbean Foundation Yr. assessment on Saba, Statia, St. Maarten

As part of its ongoing commitment to student success and pro­gramme development, the team at USM recently con­ducted a qualitative assess­ment of the Caribbean Foun­dation Year Program (CFY), engaging students and stake­holders from St. Maarten, Saba, and St. Eustatius.

The assessment, led by USM Marketing Consultant Shob­han Giterson, included inter­views and discussions with cur­rent and former CFY students from St. Maarten, Saba, and St. Eustatius, as well as coordi­nators and community stake­holders, to gather feedback on the program’s first year of implementation.

The Caribbean Foundation Year (CFY) Programme, re­cently renamed from the Ca­ribbean Academic Foundation Year (CAFY) Programme, was introduced to provide students with an accessible pathway into higher education while helping them strengthen academic, personal, and pro­fessional skills needed for success at the tertiary level. Throughout the visit, a series of interviews and discussions were conducted to better un­derstand participant experi­ences, identify strengths of the program, and explore oppor­tunities for future improve­ment. Discussions focused on student transition experiences, academic support, communi­cation, program delivery, and the overall impact of CFY on participating students.

According to Giterson, hear­ing directly from students and stakeholders is essential to en­suring that the program con­tinues to evolve and meet the needs of the students it serves. The purpose of this visit was to listen, observe, and learn. We wanted to understand what worked well, where im­provements can be made, and how we can continue strength­ening the program for future students. The feedback re­ceived from students, coordi­nators, community partners, and stakeholders was incredi­bly valuable and demonstrates the importance of maintaining strong connections with the islands we serve,” Giterson added.

The findings from the quali­tative assessment will be used to support future program enhancements, strengthen student support services, and inform upcoming recruit­ment and outreach activities planned for both islands. The visit also provided an oppor­tunity to strengthen existing partnerships and explore ad­ditional ways of supporting students throughout their educational journey. The uni­versity extends its sincere ap­preciation to all CFY students from St. Maarten, Saba, and St. Eustatius, the New Chal­lenges Foundation, the Saba Reach Foundation, the co­ordinators, Gwendoline van Putten School and its students, community partners, and stakeholders who participated in the assessment and gener­ously shared their experiences and recommendations.

USM thanked the Mega D Youth Foundation and Act­ing Governor Sharon Hassell for taking the time to meet during the visit. Their insights, support, and commitment to youth development contrib­uted greatly to the discussions and further highlighted the importance of collaboration in creating educational op­portunities and pathways for students across the region.

With applications now open for the August 2026 intake, USM encourages prospective students from St. Maarten, Saba, and St. Eustatius to explore the opportunities available through the CFY Program and other academic pathways.

Persons interested in learning more can attend the upcoming USM Information Session on June 17, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM on the USM cam­pus, where faculty, coordina­tors, and admissions staff will be available to answer ques­tions and provide guidance on the application process and program options.

The Daily Herald.