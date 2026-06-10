Dutch parliament approves expansion of island councils and executive boards

The Second Chamber in The Hague has approved legislation that will increase the number of Island Council members and island deputies on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba beginning with the next island elections in March 2027. The proposal, known as the Increase Act (Verhogingswet), was introduced by State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitalisation Eric van der Burg and is intended to strengthen democratic representation and administrative capacity on the three Caribbean municipalities.
Under the legislation, the number of Island Council seats will increase in stages. Bonaire’s council will expand from nine to 11 members, while St. Eustatius and Saba will each increase from five to seven council members following the elections scheduled for March 17, 2027.
The number of island deputies will also grow. Bonaire’s Executive Council will expand from three to four deputies, while St. Eustatius and Saba will each increase from two to three deputies.
The changes form part of a broader revision of the Public Entities Act for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (WolBES). The number of council members and deputies has remained unchanged since 2010 despite population growth and increasing administrative demands on the islands.
According to the Dutch government, island authorities have repeatedly indicated that the current number of deputies is insufficient to handle the growing workload.
Once all phases of the legislative reform have been completed, the number of Island Council members and deputies will be linked to population size, similar to the system used by municipalities in the European Netherlands.
Van der Burg welcomed the House’s approval of the proposal. “I am pleased that Parliament handled this bill so quickly and approved it,” he said. “By increasing the number of Island Council members and deputies, we are strengthening both democracy and the administrative capacity of the islands. I will continue discussions with the island governments and work on the support measures previously agreed upon for implementation and financing.”
Lawmakers also approved an amendment submitted by Member of Parliament Don Ceder and others requiring an evaluation after the first increase in the number of council members and deputies. Under the amendment, all three public entities must first be evaluated before any further expansion of seats can take place.
The bill will now be considered by the Dutch Senate (Eerste Kamer). If approved, the amendments will become law and are expected to take effect in time for the March 2027 Island Council elections.
The Daily Herald