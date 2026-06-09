Police Report from Friday the 5 th of June to Monday the 8 th of June 2026

Arrest for Assault
On Saturday, the 6 th of June, at approximately 10:30 PM, a 50-year-old man with the initials
K.A.W. was arrested on E.A. Johnson Road on Saba for assault. The case is under
investigation
Arrest for Insulting a Public Official on Duty
On Saturday, the 6 th of June, around 6:30 PM, a 37-year-old woman with the initials N.G.M.W.H.
was arrested on Booby Hill Road on Saba for insulting a public official on duty. During a
mediation, the suspect insulted the officers on the scene, after which she was arrested and
taken to the police station.
Lobster Theft
On Saturday, the 6 th of June, a report was filed regarding the theft of lobsters from a lobster trap
moored at a pier on Bay Front Street on Saba. Unknown individuals took approximately 27
lobsters with a total weight of about 80 to 90 pounds. The case is under investigation.
Scheduled traffic check
During the morning hours of Friday, the 5 th of June, a scheduled traffic check was conducted on
Samuel A. Charles Street in The Bottom on Saba. During the check, 11 vehicles were stopped
and checked. All drivers had their documents in order.
The police will continue to conduct these types of checks on a regular basis. Strict action will be
taken against drivers who do not have their documents in order or who do not comply with traffic
rules. Anyone who does not follow the rules risks a fine.