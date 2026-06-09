Police Report from Friday the 5 th of June to Monday the 8 th of June 2026

Arrest for Assault

On Saturday, the 6 th of June, at approximately 10:30 PM, a 50-year-old man with the initials

K.A.W. was arrested on E.A. Johnson Road on Saba for assault. The case is under

investigation

Arrest for Insulting a Public Official on Duty

On Saturday, the 6 th of June, around 6:30 PM, a 37-year-old woman with the initials N.G.M.W.H.

was arrested on Booby Hill Road on Saba for insulting a public official on duty. During a

mediation, the suspect insulted the officers on the scene, after which she was arrested and

taken to the police station.

Lobster Theft

On Saturday, the 6 th of June, a report was filed regarding the theft of lobsters from a lobster trap

moored at a pier on Bay Front Street on Saba. Unknown individuals took approximately 27

lobsters with a total weight of about 80 to 90 pounds. The case is under investigation.

Scheduled traffic check

During the morning hours of Friday, the 5 th of June, a scheduled traffic check was conducted on

Samuel A. Charles Street in The Bottom on Saba. During the check, 11 vehicles were stopped

and checked. All drivers had their documents in order.

The police will continue to conduct these types of checks on a regular basis. Strict action will be

taken against drivers who do not have their documents in order or who do not comply with traffic

rules. Anyone who does not follow the rules risks a fine.