State Committee Calls for Fundamental Shift in Government Approach to Discrimination and Racism

The State Committee against Discrimination and Racism today published its final report, Dismantling Discrimination: Towards a Government that Combats and Prevents Discrimination and Racism. The report presents a ten-point action agenda for a more equal and inclusive Netherlands. It concludes that discrimination and racism remain structural problems within and by the Dutch government and calls for a fundamental change in how public institutions address these issues.

Established by the House of Representatives in 2022, the Committee conducted extensive scientific research into discrimination and racism in both the European and Caribbean Netherlands. The report brings together years of findings and offers a roadmap for creating a government that actively promotes equality, prevents discrimination, and reflects the diversity of the society it serves.

“The government must not only refrain from discrimination itself but also actively promote equality and equity and set an example for society,” the Committee states.

According to the report, progress in tackling deeply rooted forms of discrimination has been hindered by three interconnected challenges: limited diversity and participation in policymaking, a predominantly reactive approach focused on individual incidents rather than prevention, and insufficient political and administrative leadership.

To address these shortcomings, the Committee proposes a comprehensive action agenda that includes five priority areas and ten concrete measures. Key recommendations include:

Ensuring government institutions better reflect the diversity of society.

Systematically involving citizens and affected communities in policymaking, implementation, and oversight.

Strengthening data collection, monitoring, and knowledge development on discrimination.

Increasing understanding and cooperation between the European and Caribbean parts of the Kingdom.

Strengthening national leadership and coordination on anti-discrimination efforts.

Introducing discrimination impact assessments across the public sector.

Ending the use of data-driven profiling in government services and enforcement.

Updating anti-discrimination legislation and introducing stronger preventive obligations for public authorities.

Making equality and equity central principles in the Caribbean Netherlands.

Encouraging all sectors of society to actively contribute to greater equality.

The Committee emphasizes that combating discrimination and racism requires a long-term commitment and collective effort. It therefore recommends establishing an independent compliance and monitoring committee to oversee the implementation of its recommendations.

“Breaking down discrimination requires courage, moral leadership, concrete measures, resources, diverse voices, and the ongoing commitment of all of us,” the report concludes.

The State Committee

Click HERE to read the full report (in Dutch)

About the State Committee against Discrimination and Racism

The State Committee against Discrimination and Racism was established by the Dutch House of Representatives in 2022 to conduct independent scientific research into discrimination and racism in the Netherlands and to advise on measures to prevent and combat these issues.