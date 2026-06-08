Antique Clock Donated to the Harry L. Johnson Museum

The Harry L. Johnson Museum is proud to announce the addition of a remarkable antique clock to its permanent collection. The beautifully preserved timepiece, estimated to be more than 100 years old, was generously donated by Mr. Allen Busby of Sint Maarten, whose family has long-standing ties to the island of Saba.

Mr. Busby chose the museum as the new home for the clock in recognition of the importance of safeguarding the island’s heritage for future generations. The clock is not only a fine example of craftsmanship from a bygone era, but also a meaningful link to the stories and traditions that shape Saba’s cultural identity.

The donation was formally presented to Mr. Glenn Holm and Mr. Roland Holm of the Harry L. Johnson Memorial Foundation on Friday, June 5th, 2026. Special care was taken by Mr. Glenn Holm to transport the clock safely to Saba, ensuring its preservation for many years to come. The timepiece is now proudly displayed at the museum as part of its growing historical collection.

The Harry L. Johnson Museum extends its sincere appreciation to Mr. Busby for his generosity and trust. His contribution strengthens the museum’s ongoing mission to collect, preserve, and share artifacts that reflect the history and heritage of the Saban people.

The museum remains committed to protecting cultural treasures such as this antique clock and presenting them to the public with pride and care.