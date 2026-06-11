Kevin James to succeed Tadzio Bervoets as St. Maarten rep. on Saba Bank NV

~~Johnson represents Saba~~

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina announced on Wednesday that Kevin James will replace Tadzio Bervoets as St. Maarten’s representative on the board of Saba Bank Resources NV at the company’s next shareholders meeting on June 17.





The announcement came during the continuation of a parliamentary meeting concerning allegations of integrity breaches against the Prime Minister.

The issue arose after Mem­ber of Parliament Dimar Labega sought clarification on whether St. Maarten currently has representa­tives serving on Saba Bank Resources NV.

In response, Mercelina said that St. Maarten is represented on the board and said Bervoets had been serving in that capacity un­til now. According to the Prime Minister, Bervoets will be replaced at the next shareholders meet­ing, scheduled for June 17, by Kevin James, who will become St. Maarten’s new representative on the board of Saba Bank Resources NV.

Earlier in the meeting, Mercelina had explained that a separate vacancy ex­isted for the position rep­resenting the public entity of Saba. He stated: “Saba Bank NV had a vacancy for the position representing the public entity of Saba. Thus, the person in ques­tion fills that vacancy for the public entity of Saba after having received the necessary approvals of the Council of Ministers of St Maarten, Curacao, the ex­ecutive council of St. Eu­statius and most important­ly, the executive council of Saba for which the person represents.”

The representative serving on behalf of the public en­tity of Saba is Stuart John­son.

The Daily Herald.