Next step in keeping the Caribbean Netherlands safe in the face of climate change

Higher temperatures, heavy downpours, stronger wind speeds, rising sea levels, and hurricanes of the most severe category: the climate will continue to change in the future. That is why the Central Government is drawing up a new National Climate Adaptation Strategy (NAS). It states what is required for the Netherlands to be climate-resilient: now and in the future.

Starting from 9 June, individuals can share their thoughts on the ambitions and targets for the Caribbean Netherlands. This process is possible by reacting to the draft of the National Climate Adaptation Strategy 2026. The strategy is adopted at the end of 2026. Minister Vincent Karremans (Infrastructure and Water Management): “Of course, much attention and many resources have been dedicated to the reduction of greenhouse gases in recent years, but considerably less to how we can best adapt to a changing climate. While that is wise, we can already see how heavy downpours result in erosion of the coastline, and the temperatures are already significantly higher than a couple of years ago. We now need to look ahead: how can we keep our kingdom safe and resilient? Clear choices are necessary over time, which is why it’s crucial to decide on these measures promptly”.

The strategy outlines the ambitions and targets for each sector.

The strategy outlines the ambitions of the central government and the targets established for each sector. A distinction is made between the European and the Caribbean Netherlands. We aim to keep infrastructure functional, ensure safety from flooding and hurricanes, and protect important cultural heritage across the Netherlands, despite the differing effects of climate change. Improve knowledge, then measures. Currently, we are strengthening the knowledge about the effects of climate change on the three islands. The report indicates the points on which we want to improve that knowledge. This step is expressly not the finish line: in parallel, measures must also be elaborated.

There will be a specific approach per island, in the course of which the climate plans that the islands are currently developing form an important basis. The public entities are developing these climate plans in collaboration with the residents.

More information: From Tuesday, 9 June, up to and including Monday, 20 July 2026, everyone can submit an opinion on the draft program National Climate Adaptation Strategy (Draft NAS) and the related environmental impact assessment (EIA plan). More information can be found at https://english.rijksdienstcn.com/infrastructure-and-water-management/climate-adaptation.

RCN