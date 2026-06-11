Police Report from Friday the 5th of June to Monday the 8th of June 2026

Arrest for Assault

On Saturday, the 6th of June, at approximately 10:30 PM, a 50-year-old man with the initials K.A.W. was arrested on E.A. Johnson Road on Saba for assault. The case is under investigation

Arrest for Insulting a Public Official on Duty

On Saturday, the 6th of June, around 6:30 PM, a 37-year-old woman with the initials N.G.M.W.H. was arrested on Booby Hill Road on Saba for insulting a public official on duty. During a mediation, the suspect insulted the officers on the scene, after which she was arrested and taken to the police station.

Lobster Theft

On Saturday, the 6th of June, a report was filed regarding the theft of lobsters from a lobster trap moored at a pier on Bay Front Street on Saba. Unknown individuals took approximately 27 lobsters with a total weight of about 80 to 90 pounds. The case is under investigation.

KPCN