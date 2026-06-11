State Secretary Van der Burg attends farewell of Saba’s Island Governor

State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Effective Government Eric van der Burg will visit

Saba from June 12 up and till June 14. During this working visit, he will participate in the

farewell activities for Island Governor Jonathan Johnson. Mr. Johnson will step down on June

13 after serving as Island Governor of Saba for eighteen years.

Mr. Van der Burg will also hold various informal discussions with attending officials, including

Governor Ajamu Baly of Sint Maarten, Island Governor Alida Francis and commissioner

Rechelline Leerdam of Sint Eustatius, Saba’s commissioner Buce Zagers, and Commander of

the Navy in the Caribbean region Walter Hansen. Additionally, he will visit Saba’s waste

management facility and the Saba Conservation Foundation, the organization dedicated to

nature preservation.

RCN.