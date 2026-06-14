Royal Honour for Island Governor Jonathan Johnson of Saba

At his farewell as island governor of Saba, Mr. Jonathan Johnson received a Royal Honour
for his great dedication to the island. He received this tribute from the State Secretary for
Kingdom Relations and Effective Government, Eric van der Burg. Jonathan Johnson was
appointed as ‘Ridder in de Orde van Oranje-Nassau’.
Eric van der Burg praised the dedication, integrity, and connecting capacity with which Mr.
Johnson fulfilled the position. Johnson did this in a small community where major
administrative challenges are directly tangible in the daily life of the residents. In doing so, he
championed good governance, social cohesion, and strengthening the position of the island
within the Kingdom and the region. His commitment has had a demonstrably positive impact
on the stability, development, and representation of Saba. Both locally, and in collaboration
with partners within the Caribbean Netherlands and European Netherlands.
In his speech, the State Secretary mentioned the major changes Saba went through under
the leadership of Mr. Johnson. For example, the constitutional reform of 10-10-10, but also
the realisation of a new harbour. He also reflected on the events that had a big impact on the
society, such as Covid, and hurricanes Irma and Maria. Johnson was highly appreciated for
his approachability, his strong performances during crises, and his personal communication
with the residents of Saba.
Mr. J.G.A. (Jonathan) Johnson was Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba since 2008. In
this position, he was responsible for, among other things, public order and safety, crisis
management, the quality of public administration, and the representation of Saba within the
Kingdom of the Netherlands.
RCN.