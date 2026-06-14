Royal Honour for Island Governor Jonathan Johnson of Saba

At his farewell as island governor of Saba, Mr. Jonathan Johnson received a Royal Honour

for his great dedication to the island. He received this tribute from the State Secretary for

Kingdom Relations and Effective Government, Eric van der Burg. Jonathan Johnson was

appointed as ‘Ridder in de Orde van Oranje-Nassau’.

Eric van der Burg praised the dedication, integrity, and connecting capacity with which Mr.

Johnson fulfilled the position. Johnson did this in a small community where major

administrative challenges are directly tangible in the daily life of the residents. In doing so, he

championed good governance, social cohesion, and strengthening the position of the island

within the Kingdom and the region. His commitment has had a demonstrably positive impact

on the stability, development, and representation of Saba. Both locally, and in collaboration

with partners within the Caribbean Netherlands and European Netherlands.

In his speech, the State Secretary mentioned the major changes Saba went through under

the leadership of Mr. Johnson. For example, the constitutional reform of 10-10-10, but also

the realisation of a new harbour. He also reflected on the events that had a big impact on the

society, such as Covid, and hurricanes Irma and Maria. Johnson was highly appreciated for

his approachability, his strong performances during crises, and his personal communication

with the residents of Saba.

Mr. J.G.A. (Jonathan) Johnson was Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba since 2008. In

this position, he was responsible for, among other things, public order and safety, crisis

management, the quality of public administration, and the representation of Saba within the

Kingdom of the Netherlands.

RCN.