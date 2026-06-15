The Public Entity wishes to inform the general public that intensified invasive species control measures will be implemented in the period between June 15th and September 30th.

While hiking trails will generally remain open, some trails may be closed if necessary for safety reasons. In those cases, the respective trails will be closed on hunting days and opened up as soon as a hunting activity is finished. The Saba Tourist Bureau and the Saba Conservation Foundation will be updated daily on where hunting activities will be taking place and on trail closures when applicable. We kindly request visitors who plan to go hiking to contact them via the phone numbers below in order to be advised on the accessibility of trails.

Current invasive species control measures include hunting of roaming livestock and non-native iguanas, as well as removal of feral cats, rats and chickens. The Public Entity works closely together with the Saba Conservation Foundation in these invasive species control activities.

For inquiries or concerns, do not hesitate to contact the Public Entity at info@sabagov.nl.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

Saba Tourist Bureau: +599-416-2231 / 2322

Saba Conservation Foundation: + 599 416-3295 / 2709

PES.