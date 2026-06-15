Farewell Ceremony Held in Honor of Island Governor Jonathan Johnson

On Saturday June 13th, the farewell ceremony for Island Governor Jonathan Johnson was held. Many gathered for a moving ceremony, filled with reflection, tribute and gratitude after his 18 years of faithful, dedicated and impactful service.

The evening began with an ecumenical service at Sacred Heart Church in The Bottom. Following the service, attendees proceeded to the Princess Juliana Sports Field, where Master of Ceremonies Suzy Guido Peterson welcomed guests and opened the formal program.

The ceremony began with a ballet-themed dance performance by the Child Focus Foundation.

Commissioner Zagers: A Career Built Around Giving Back to His Island

Commissioner Bruce Zagers reflected on Governor Johnson’s lifelong commitment to giving back to the island he loves. He highlighted Governor Johnson’s years in education, including his service as a primary school principal and later as director who had the difficult responsibility of restructuring the high school. He noted that the common thread throughout Governor Johnson’s career has always been investing in the people of Saba.

Commissioner Zagers also praised Governor Johnson’s consistency, his willingness to make tough decisions and stand by them, and emphasized that while “he was governor by profession, first and foremost, he is Saban.”

Saba Life Center: Community Must Carry on His Legacy

Representatives from the Saba Life Center described Governor Johnson as a leader who “watched over our island, guiding it through calm waters and stormy seas alike,” and commended his ability to turn challenges into opportunities and doing so with compassion, trust, and vision. They also called on the community to continue the work Governor Johnson began, honoring his legacy “as one community, one family, and one island.”

Acting Island Governor Nicholson: “Leadership Is Service”

Acting Island Governor Shamara Nicholson shared that Governor Johnson was “more than a leader” but also “a steady hand, a calm voice, and a heart that beats in the rhythm of the people he served.”

She shared a story about how Governor Johnson supported her with patience and grace in her role, recalling his words: “Take your time, we will work through it.” That moment, she said, made her feel seen and supported, and helped her understand why so many people placed their trust in him. Nicholson reminded those present that “leadership is service,” adding that Governor Johnson’s impact “will outlast his tenure.”

Orders of Merit

During the ceremony, Governor Johnson presented Orders of Merit to his three Acting Island Governors: Hubert Roy Smith, James Franklin Wilson, and Shamara Nicholson, in recognition of their dedicated service representing the island.

Family Tribute

A touching moment followed when Governor Johnson’s children, Mia, Nolan, and Owen Johnson, took the stage to present a poem honoring his devotion as a parent who balanced public service with family life.

Child Focus Foundation performed another dance, before Island Governor of Sint Eustatius Alida Francis took the stage.

A Gift from St. Eustatius

Island Governor Alida Francis of Sint Eustatius presented Governor Johnson with a symbolic gift: a painting of a turtle, created by Dutch artist Hanneke Floor who lives on Sint Eustatius.

“Turtles universally symbolize longevity, endurance, wisdom, and protection,” Governor Francis said. “Because of their slow steady movements and immense life spans, they are a powerful reminder of patience, resilience and the value of persistence over speed and I believe this truly embodies the man you are, and the leader that you are to your people and your family.”

Rosa Johnson: Tribute from Island Governor Johnson’s Wife

Rosa Johnson, Island Governor Johnson’s wife, offered a personal tribute, and spoke of the sacrifices and dedication she witnessed over the past eighteen years.

“I have watched him give his time, his energy, and his wisdom to Saba,” she said. “He has served with integrity, patience, and a deep respect for the people of this island.”

She also shared on the unique nature of leadership on a small island, where the people you serve are also your neighbors, friends, and family, and honored the memory of Governor Johnson’s parents, noting that they too would be immensely proud of the legacy he has created.

Before welcoming State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Effective Government, Eric van der Burg to the stage, the crowd was filled with the powerful sounds from the Riddim Nation drum band.

State Secretary van der burg presents Royal Decoration to Island Governor Johnson

State Secretary Eric van der Burg then took the stage, and paid attention to Island Governor Johnson’s many years of service, including his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, hurricanes Irma and Maria, and other defining moments in Saba’s recent history.

On behalf of His Majesty the King, Governor Johnson was appointed as Knight in the Order of Orange-Nassau, a distinguished royal decoration recognizing his longstanding commitment to good governance, social cohesion, and the strengthening of Saba’s position within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

State Secretary Van der Burg highlighted Governor Johnson’s role in major developments such as the constitutional reform of 10-10-10 and the realization of a new port, praising his ability to ensure that Saba always had a strong voice within the Kingdom and in The Hague.

“You are more than [the resident’s] governor,” Van der Burg said. “You are part of their history.”

Governor Johnson’s Farewell Address

In his closing speech, Governor Johnson reflected on the privilege of serving the island of his birth for nearly two decades and the lessons he was able to learn from those that carried similar responsibilities.

“Calm judgment matters, listening matters, and your ego must never get in the way of the responsibility you carry,” he said.

He emphasized that leadership is never about one person, but about trust and service, and reminded attendees that the true beauty of Saba lies not only in its mountains, seas, and villages, but in its people and their support for one another.

Governor Johnson also reflected on difficult moments during his tenure, including natural disasters and emergencies, noting that even in moments of loss and crisis, we must find the resolve to build something better for the future. He also expressed gratitude to the past and present Executive Councils and Island Councils, civil servants, emergency responders, educators, health care workers, churches, community organizations, businesses, volunteers and all those who serve Saba in visible and invisible ways. “Your work is the backbone of this island,” he said.

“To the people of Saba, thank you for your trust, your honesty, your encouragement, and your criticism when it was needed and your patience when decisions were difficult. Serving as your Island Governor has been the greatest professional honor of my life, and I have carried this responsibility with humility, knowing that the office belongs not to the person who holds it but to the people it serves.”

An Evening of Celebration and Gratitude

The formal ceremony concluded with music and performances by DJ Zanderzone, Bottle Neck String Band, and Control Band, allowing the community to celebrate Governor Johnson’s legacy together.

Public Entity Saba extends its sincere thanks to everyone who attended the ceremony, both in person and online, as well as to all individuals and organizations who helped make the evening possible.

We especially express our deep gratitude to Island Governor Jonathan Johnson for his eighteen years of dedicated service. His unique leadership has left an indelible mark on the community of Saba.

View the full ceremony here: Farewell Event of Island Governor Johnson

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