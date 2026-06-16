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National Ombudsman holds walk-in sessions on Saba and Statia

June 16, 2026 Leave a comment

From Thursday 18 June to Tuesday 23 June, a team from the National Ombudsman will return to St. Eustatius and Saba to hold walk-in sessions. Island residents who are having problems with a government body, such as the Public Entity or the Tax Administration, can discuss their complaints with us. Complaints or questions for the Ombudsman for Children are also welcome.

The dates, times and locations for the free walk-in sessions are as follows:

Saba

  • Monday 22 June from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, The Library
  • Tuesday 23 June from 09:00 to 11:00 AM, The Library

At all walk-in sessions, you can ask your question or make your complaint in Dutch, English, Papiamentu and Spanish.

You can submit a complaint or question at any time
Anyone who is unable to come to a walk-in session can ask their question or submit their complaint in other ways.

To contact the National Ombudsman

To contact the Ombudsman for Children

Nationale Ombudsman

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