National Ombudsman holds walk-in sessions on Saba and Statia

From Thursday 18 June to Tuesday 23 June, a team from the National Ombudsman will return to St. Eustatius and Saba to hold walk-in sessions. Island residents who are having problems with a government body, such as the Public Entity or the Tax Administration, can discuss their complaints with us. Complaints or questions for the Ombudsman for Children are also welcome.
The dates, times and locations for the free walk-in sessions are as follows:
Saba
- Monday 22 June from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, The Library
- Tuesday 23 June from 09:00 to 11:00 AM, The Library
At all walk-in sessions, you can ask your question or make your complaint in Dutch, English, Papiamentu and Spanish.
You can submit a complaint or question at any time
Anyone who is unable to come to a walk-in session can ask their question or submit their complaint in other ways.
To contact the National Ombudsman
- call +31 70 356 35 63 (on working days until 11:00 AM)
- send a WhatsApp message to +31800 33 55 555
- use the complaint form on our website
To contact the Ombudsman for Children
- call +31 70 8506 995 (on working days until 12:00 AM)
- send a WhatsApp message to +31 800 876 54 32
- send an email to ombudswerk@kinderombudsman.nl
Nationale Ombudsman