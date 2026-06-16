Far from home, but never apart: Saba’s Filipinos mark 128 years of independence

The island’s Filipino community gathered to honor the bravery and sacrifice of those who fought for the Philippines’ freedom, proof that patriotism travels wherever its people go.

On the occasion of the 128th Philippine Independence Day, Filipinos living on the island of Saba came together in a celebration as warm and spirited as the archipelago they call home. The gathering was more than a calendar event; it affirmed identity, memory, and ties no ocean crossing can sever.

“Despite being far from their homeland, their connection to the Philippines remains strong.”

In a message shared by the Filipino Community of Saba, the day was described as a reminder of the strength, resilience, and unity that continue to define Filipinos wherever they settle. For those who have built lives on this small Caribbean island, independence is not merely a historical milestone; it is a living value, carried in language, in food, in faith, and in the act of showing up for one another.

The celebration also highlighted something the community holds dear: the preservation of Filipino culture, traditions, and values in a new land. Far from diluting who they are, life on Saba has deepened the community’s sense of solidarity, weaving its threads into the island’s already-vibrant multicultural fabric.

None of this happens in isolation. The event was made possible through the generosity of local businesses and individuals who chose to stand alongside the community, a quiet but meaningful gesture of belonging.

This annual observance has become a fixture in Saba’s calendar, a moment when heritage and hospitality meet and when the island’s Filipino residents can celebrate not just where they came from but who they are and who they are becoming, together.

BES Reporter