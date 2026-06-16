PUBLIC NOTICE

The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the public that there will be a special Island Council meeting on Thursday June 25th, 2026 at 10:00 am, at the Government Administration Building.

You may also view the public meeting on the Saba Island Council website and the Saba Government YouTube page.

The agenda is as follows:

Opening Approval of the agenda Address by Island Governor Mr. J.G.A. Johnson Words of appreciation Token of appreciation Closing

Sincerely,

The Island Governor,

J.G.A. Johnson M.Ed.