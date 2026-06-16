PUBLIC NOTICE
The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the public that there will be a special Island Council meeting on Thursday June 25th, 2026 at 10:00 am, at the Government Administration Building.
You may also view the public meeting on the Saba Island Council website and the Saba Government YouTube page.
The agenda is as follows:
- Opening
- Approval of the agenda
- Address by Island Governor Mr. J.G.A. Johnson
- Words of appreciation
- Token of appreciation
- Closing
Sincerely,
The Island Governor,
J.G.A. Johnson M.Ed.