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special Island Council meeting on Thursday June 25th, 2026 at 10:00 am,

June 16, 2026 Leave a comment

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the public that there will be a special Island Council meeting on Thursday June 25th, 2026 at 10:00 am, at the Government Administration Building.

You may also view the public meeting on the Saba Island Council website and the Saba Government YouTube page.

The agenda is as follows:

  1. Opening
  2. Approval of the agenda
  3. Address by Island Governor Mr. J.G.A. Johnson
  4. Words of appreciation
  5. Token of appreciation
  6. Closing

Sincerely,

The Island Governor,
J.G.A. Johnson M.Ed.

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