Public Notice Central Committee Meeting and Island Council Meeting June 23rd, 2026

Public Notice

The Central Committee of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the public that there will be a Central Committee meeting on Tuesday June 23 rd , 2026 at 9:00 am at the Government Administration Building. You may also view the Central Committee meeting on the Saba Island Council website and the Saba Government YouTube page.

The agenda is as follows:

1. Opening

2. Approval of the agenda

3. Approval of the minutes

4. Citizens right to speak on agenda points

5. Oral Question round: concerning announced questions from the Island Council incoming and outgoing correspondence list during the period April 11th, – May 15th, 2026 (Article 18)

5.1 Island Council incoming and outgoing correspondence

-EC letter 136.26 ICM – Proposal for 2026 Budget Amendment; Monuments Council and Monuments Fund

-Letter from Top Tier Rentals – Concerns Regarding Access to Airport and Harbour for Car Rental Services

-Letter from Mr. Otto DeVries – Formal Submission Documentary Record Template, the Case for Differentiated Treatment of Saba within the BES Framework

5.2 Executive Council decision list

-EC Decision list – April 14th, 3.0.1, building permit Troy Hill Road 24-26 The Bottom

-EC Decision list – April 14th – 3.0.3, visit to ministers in The Hague and attending the IPDC conference,

-EC Decision list – April 21st – 3.0.6 Provision building and road maintenance

-EC Decision list – April 28th, 3.1.0, Assistance monitoring and start up rainwater management

5.3 Written questions to the Executive Council (article 35)

5.4 Answers to written questions to the Executive Council (article 35)

6. Island Ordinance Audit Chamber Saba

7. Island Council Proposal 2026.1: Saba Language Policy 2026 – 2030

8. Island Council Proposal 2026.3: Annual Report 2025

9. Closing

Looking forward to your attendance.

Sincerely,

The Island Registrar, A. M. Levenstone

The Chairlady of the Central Committee, E.O.F. Peterson

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PUBLIC NOTICE

The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the public that there will be a Island Council meeting on Thursday June 23rd, 2026 at 2:00 pm at the Government Administration Building.

You may also view the Island Council meeting on the Saba Island Council website and the Saba Government YouTube page.

The agenda is as follows:

1. Opening and announcements

2. Approval of the agenda

3. Approval of the minutes

4. Oral Question time (article 36)

5. Incoming and outgoing correspondence and announcements from May 16th, – May 29th, 2026

5.1 Island Council incoming and outgoing correspondence

5.2 Executive Council decision list

5.3 Written questions to the Executive Council (article 35)

5.4 Answers to written questions to the Executive Council (article 35)

6. Island Council Proposal 2026.1: Saba Language Policy 2026 – 2030

7. Island Council Proposal 2026.3: Annual Report 2025

8. Motions

9. Closing

Sincerely,

The Island Governor,

J.G.A. Johnson M. Ed.