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Police Report from Monday the 15th of June to Wednesday the 17th of June 2026

June 17, 2026 Leave a comment

Two Arrests After a Brawl 

On Monday, the 15th of June, around 12:20 PM, the central control room received a report of a brawl at a restaurant in The Bottom on Saba. Upon arrival of the police, it appeared that a fight had indeed taken place inside the restaurant, leaving several broken glass bottles on the floor. Following a further investigation, two suspects were arrested on charges of assault. They are a 34-year-old man with the initials E.A.L. and a 41-year-old man with the initials E.A.M.U. Both suspects were injured during the fight and received medical treatment. The case is under investigation.

KPCN

 

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Public Notice Central Committee Meeting and Island Council Meeting June 23rd, 2026

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